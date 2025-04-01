Is Jack Henry & Associates Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $13.3 billion, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) is a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. Headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company operates through four segments: Core; Payments; Complementary; and Corporate and Other.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Jack Henry & Associates definitely fits this description. The company empowers approximately 7,500 clients and provides technology solutions that enable clients to innovate faster and strategically differentiate.

Active Investor:

The company dipped 6.8% from its 52-week high of $196 recorded on Mar. 10. In addition, JKHY stock has gained 3.2% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which dropped 12.3% over the same period.

In the longer term, JKHY is up 4.2% on a YTD basis, surpassing NASX’s 10.4% loss. However, shares of Jack Henry & Associates have risen 5.1% over the past 52 weeks, whereas the NASDAQ has climbed 5.6% in the same period.

Currently, the stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages despite the fluctuations.

Despite topping Wall Street expectations with its Q2 2025 earnings on Feb. 4, shares of JKHY slid marginally the following day. The EPS came in at $1.34, topping the Street forecasts, although the company reported an adjusted revenue of $573.8 billion, falling short of its consensus estimate by $576.2 million. Additionally, looking ahead to full-year fiscal 2025, Jack Henry & Associates expects adjusted revenue to be in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.38 billion and its EPS to be in the band of $5.78 - $5.87.

Moreover, compared to its rival, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has surpassed JKHY over the past 52 weeks, gaining 31.3%. However, shares of APLD have slumped 26.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind JKHY.

As JKHY has underperformed as compared to the Nasdaq over the past 52 weeks, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Hold,” and it is currently trading below the mean price target of $187.47.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.