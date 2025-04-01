Stocks

Is Jack Henry & Associates Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

April 01, 2025 — 07:34 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

With a market cap of $13.3 billion, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)  is a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. Headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company operates through four segments: Core; Payments; Complementary; and Corporate and Other.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Jack Henry & Associates definitely fits this description. The company empowers approximately 7,500 clients and provides technology solutions that enable clients to innovate faster and strategically differentiate. 

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

 

The company dipped 6.8% from its 52-week high of $196 recorded on Mar. 10. In addition, JKHY stock has gained 3.2% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which dropped 12.3% over the same period.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, JKHY is up 4.2% on a YTD basis, surpassing NASX’s 10.4% loss. However, shares of Jack Henry & Associates have risen 5.1% over the past 52 weeks, whereas the NASDAQ has climbed 5.6% in the same period.

Currently, the stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages despite the fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

Despite topping Wall Street expectations with its Q2 2025 earnings on Feb. 4, shares of JKHY slid marginally the following day. The EPS came in at $1.34, topping the Street forecasts, although the company reported an adjusted revenue of $573.8 billion, falling short of its consensus estimate by $576.2 million. Additionally, looking ahead to full-year fiscal 2025, Jack Henry & Associates expects adjusted revenue to be in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.38 billion and its EPS to be in the band of $5.78 - $5.87.

Moreover, compared to its rival, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has surpassed JKHY over the past 52 weeks, gaining 31.3%. However, shares of APLD have slumped 26.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind JKHY.

As JKHY has underperformed as compared to the Nasdaq over the past 52 weeks, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Hold,” and it is currently trading below the mean price target of $187.47.   

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JKHY
APLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.