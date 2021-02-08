Markets
Jack Henry & Associates Q2 Profit Flat

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Monday reported second-quarter profit of $71.98 million or $0.94 per share, relatively flat with last year's 72.10 million or $0.94 per share.

Second-quarter revenues grew 2% $422.36 million from $419.12 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.87 per share on revenues of $432.71 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the full year 2021, the company expects revenues of $1.76 billion to $$1.77 billion and earnings of $3.85 to $3.90 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $3.80 per share on revenues of $1.77 billion.

