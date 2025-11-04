Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $143.98 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $119.19 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $644.73 million from $600.98 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $143.98 Mln. vs. $119.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.97 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $644.73 Mln vs. $600.98 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.38 - $6.49 Full year revenue guidance: $2.491 - $2.514 Bln

