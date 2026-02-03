Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $124.67 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $97.85 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $619.33 million from $573.85 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $124.67 Mln. vs. $97.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $619.33 Mln vs. $573.85 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.508 B To $ 2.525 B

