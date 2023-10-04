Jack Dorsey's Block Shipping New BitKey Bitcoin Wallet

It appears financial services giant Block is closer to going public with its first Bitcoin hardware wallet product.

Teased yesterday by a beta tester, the images offer a first glimpse of Block's new Bitcoin hardware wallet, first announced in 2022, and reveal a small hexagon-shaped device complete with a fingerprint censor, which adds an extra layer of biometric security to the device.

The unveiling comes on the heels of several hints and teasers from Block, the financial services company co-founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Block's entry into the hardware wallet market comes at a time when Bitcoin security and self-custody is of paramount importance, as evidenced by the ongoing trial of disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried's mismanagement of the exchange contributed to the loss of billions worth of customer crypto, funds that otherwise would have been unaffected had users had control of the private keys for these assets.

In previous reports, Dorsey has hinted at the company's vision for the hardware wallet, emphasizing the importance of allowing customers to maintain full control over their Bitcoin holdings. The device is expected to align with this philosophy, allowing users to securely manage their Bitcoin assets independently.

To that end, Block's hardware wallet is anticipated to be competitively priced, ensuring that more individuals can participate in the crypto ecosystem without breaking the bank. Hardware wallets today typically retail for between $50 and $100, though prices vary depending on the make and model.

While the initial image of the hardware wallet offers a tantalizing glimpse of what's to come, the Bitcoin community eagerly awaits further details, including its release date, pricing, and additional features.

Block's venture into the hardware wallet space is poised to make a significant impact, further solidifying the company's position as a key player.

