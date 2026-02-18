Jack In The Box Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Jack in the Box (JBX) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $14.38 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $30.99 million, or $1.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Jack in the Box reported adjusted earnings of $19.24 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $349.51 million from $371.06 million last year.

Jack in the Box earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.38 Mln. vs. $30.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue: $349.51 Mln vs. $371.06 Mln last year.

