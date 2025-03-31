Markets

Jack In The Box Names Lance Tucker CEO

March 31, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) has announced Lance Tucker as the permanent Chief Executive Officer for the company. He will also serve on the company's board of directors.

Tucker served as interim CEO since February 2025 after being hired as chief financial officer for the company in November 2024, which followed a previous tenure as CFO of Jack in the Box from March 2018 to September 2020.

"Lance brings decades of experience within the restaurant industry as well as a financial mind into the CEO role that is well-timed to match with the company's current priorities," said Dave Goebel, Jack in the Box Chairman of the Board. "We are confident that Lance will position our company to perform at high levels, and drive returns that shareholders expect from our iconic brands and profitable business model."

"I am thrilled to have the confidence of the Board, as well as our talented leadership team, to lean on the many strong fundamentals already in place to help restore Jack in the Box as a shareholder success story," said Tucker. "While there are many priorities to address quickly - including capital allocation, free cash flow acceleration and returning the business to an asset light model - I know our talented corporate team and dedicated franchise operators will work together to position our brands for a very successful future."

Dawn Hooper will continue to serve as interim principal financial officer until a permanent CFO is named. Tucker will assume permanent CEO duties immediately.

