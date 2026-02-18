Jack In The Box (JACK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Jack In The Box (JACK) reported $349.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 25.6%. EPS of $1.00 for the same period compares to $1.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $343.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was -8.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total : 2,128 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,106.

: 2,128 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,106. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised : 1,979 compared to the 1,956 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,979 compared to the 1,956 average estimate based on four analysts. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company : 149 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 150.

: 149 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 150. Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System : -6.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -5.2%.

: -6.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -5.2%. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (BOP) - Company : 150 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 150.

: 150 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 150. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (BOP) - Franchise : 1,986 versus 1,986 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,986 versus 1,986 estimated by three analysts on average. Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - Company : -4.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -5.1%.

: -4.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -5.1%. Revenues- Franchise rental revenues : $97.39 million compared to the $98.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.4% year over year.

: $97.39 million compared to the $98.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.4% year over year. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $61.35 million versus $64.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.8% change.

: $61.35 million versus $64.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.8% change. Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions) : $217.61 million versus $224.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.9% change.

: $217.61 million versus $224.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.9% change. Revenues- Franchise royalties and other : $58.88 million versus $61.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.5% change.

: $58.88 million versus $61.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.5% change. Revenues- Company restaurant sales: $131.91 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $144.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.5%.

Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Jack In The Box here>>>

Shares of Jack In The Box have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

