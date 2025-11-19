Jack In The Box Announces Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Jack in the Box (JBX) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.80 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $21.94 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.6% to $326.19 million from $349.29 million last year.

Jack in the Box earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

