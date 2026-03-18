Jabil Q2 Profit Increases; Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Jabil (JBL) reported preliminary second quarter net income attributable to Jabil of $223 million compared to $117 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $2.08 compared to $1.06. Core earnings increased to $288 million from $215 million. Core earnings per share was $2.69 compared to $1.94. Second quarter revenue was $8.28 billion compared to $6.73 billion, last year.

For the third quarter, the company projects: net revenue of $8.1 billion to $8.9 billion; GAAP earnings per share of $2.36 to $2.76; core earnings per share of $2.83 to $3.23. For fiscal 2026, the company now expects net revenue of $34 billion, and core earnings per share of $12.25. Previously, the company anticipated core earnings per share of $11.55, and net revenue of $32.4 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Jabil shares are up 0.95 percent to $265.10.

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