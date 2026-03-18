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Jabil Q2 Profit Increases; Raises FY26 Outlook

March 18, 2026 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jabil (JBL) reported preliminary second quarter net income attributable to Jabil of $223 million compared to $117 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $2.08 compared to $1.06. Core earnings increased to $288 million from $215 million. Core earnings per share was $2.69 compared to $1.94. Second quarter revenue was $8.28 billion compared to $6.73 billion, last year.

For the third quarter, the company projects: net revenue of $8.1 billion to $8.9 billion; GAAP earnings per share of $2.36 to $2.76; core earnings per share of $2.83 to $3.23. For fiscal 2026, the company now expects net revenue of $34 billion, and core earnings per share of $12.25. Previously, the company anticipated core earnings per share of $11.55, and net revenue of $32.4 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Jabil shares are up 0.95 percent to $265.10.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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