Jabil (JBL) to Boost Revolut's Mobile POS Hardware Development

In a concerted effort to take their long-term collaboration to the next level, Jabil Inc. JBL recently announced that it intends to scale up the production and development of Revolut Reader – the mobile point-of-sale (POS) hardware solution for Revolut. Leveraging Jabil’s specialized payment expertise, key retail experience and global manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration seeks to innovate more customized features for faster, easier and more secure in-person and mobile payments.



Headquartered in London, Revolut is a global neobank and financial technology firm offering banking services, including currency exchange, debit and credit card payments, stock trading, cryptocurrency exchange and peer-to-peer payments. In 2021, it inked a partnership with Jabil to launch a card reader to enable merchants to accept in-store or on-the-go payments.



Dubbed Revolut Reader, this affordable and lightweight pocket-sized reader offers instant and secure transactions for debit and credit cards. It also facilitates chip, PIN and contactless payments from all major credit card companies as well as mobile payments, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.



Revolut Reader’s hardware platform boasts high data security with built-in support for EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) and PCI (Peripheral Component Interconnect), which enables add-in cards for one’s computer to interact with one’s microprocessor. With a simple set-up, an intuitive user interface and support for payments in more than 150 currencies, Revolut Reader is perfectly suited for small to medium-sized merchants. The pre-certified hardware platform can be integrated with existing POS systems using Jabil-provided Application Programming Interfaces and a Software Development Kit.



With the soaring demand for Revolut Reader, the collaboration is aiming to boost production and integrate newer features and capabilities for mass appeal. This, in turn, is likely to generate incremental revenues for the company.



Jabil’s top-line growth is expected to benefit from strength in healthcare, cloud, retail and industrial sectors. The company is expected to gain from the rapid adoption of 5G wireless and cloud computing in the long haul. The company is benefiting from solid demand in key end markets, together with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply chain dynamics. In addition, Jabil has an established global presence and a worldwide connected factory network, which enables it to scale up production per the evolving market dynamics.



Management’s focus on improving working capital management and integrating sophisticated AI and ML capabilities to enhance the efficiency of its internal process acts as major tailwinds. Its automotive industry is poised to benefit as the transformation to EV accelerates.



Jabil is likely to benefit from secular growth drivers with strong margin and cash flow dynamics. Moreover, solid end-market experience, proven technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise have put it in good stead. An extensive global footprint is further strengthened by a centralized procurement process, which, coupled with a single Enterprise Resource Planning system, aids customers with end-to-end supply chain visibility.



The stock has gained 63.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 37.9%.



