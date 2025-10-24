Jabil (JBL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Jabil (JBL) ended the recent trading session at $212.44, demonstrating a +2.84% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.79% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 1.73% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Jabil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $2.7 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.01 billion, showing a 14.6% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.05 per share and revenue of $31.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.33% and +5.09%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% lower. Jabil presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Jabil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.69. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.58.

One should further note that JBL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.