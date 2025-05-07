Jabil (JBL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Jabil (JBL) reached $152.72, with a +1.62% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.44% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.27%.

The electronics manufacturer's stock has climbed by 24.88% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 15.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Jabil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $2.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.63%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.98 billion, reflecting a 3.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.93 per share and revenue of $27.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.18% and -3.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.55% downward. Jabil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Jabil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.49.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 1.34 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JBL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

