Jabil (JBL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Jabil (JBL) ended the recent trading session at $204.83, demonstrating a -2.4% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 5.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

The upcoming earnings release of Jabil will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.92, reflecting a 26.96% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.6 billion, up 9.17% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.39 per share and a revenue of $29.15 billion, signifying shifts of +10.6% and +0.93%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Jabil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Jabil is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.23, which means Jabil is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

