Jabil (JBL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Jabil (JBL) closed at $379.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 10.65% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.4% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Jabil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $3.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.78%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.53 billion, indicating a 8.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.3 per share and revenue of $34.02 billion, which would represent changes of +26.15% and +14.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Jabil possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jabil has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.35 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 32.31.

One should further note that JBL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.