Jabil Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

September 25, 2025 — 08:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $218 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $138 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $360 million or $3.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $8.252 billion from $6.964 billion last year.

Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $218 Mln. vs. $138 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.99 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $8.252 Bln vs. $6.964 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.47 - $2.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.7 - $8.3 Bln

