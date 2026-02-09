Jabil, Inc. (JBL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Jabil (JBL) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 14.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $260.56 in the previous session. Jabil has gained 13.3% since the start of the year compared to the -0.6% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 9.3% return for the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on December 17, 2025, Jabil reported EPS of $2.85 versus consensus estimate of $2.72.

For the current fiscal year, Jabil is expected to post earnings of $11.58 per share on $32.42 in revenues. This represents a 18.77% change in EPS on a 8.8% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $13.42 per share on $34.56 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 15.92% and 6.58%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Jabil has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Jabil has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 22.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 24.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 16.7X versus its peer group's average of 19.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Jabil passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Jabil shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does JBL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of JBL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Celestica, Inc. (CLS). CLS has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Celestica, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 8.62%, and for the current fiscal year, CLS is expected to post earnings of $8.65 per share on revenue of $17.03 billion.

Shares of Celestica, Inc. have gained 1.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 35.54X and a P/CF of 62.93X.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is in the top 2% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for JBL and CLS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

