Jabil AI Revenue Jumps 51 Percent

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) reported Q3 FY2025 results on June 17, 2025. AI-driven Intelligent Infrastructure revenue surged approximately 51% year over year to $3.4 billion. The following analysis provides distinct insights into strategy, capital allocation, and future growth scaffolding based directly on management’s commentary and disclosures.

AI Infrastructure Acceleration and U.S. Capacity Investment

Management noted their multi-site U.S. manufacturing base now exceeds 30 locations. The company announced a new Southeastern U.S. site, with a planned $500 million investment over several years, to support surging AI data center infrastructure demand.

"Given this momentum in our project, our AI-related revenue will reach approximately $8.5 billion this fiscal year, a 50% plus increase year on year. To support this growth, I'm excited to share that this morning we announced we will be opening a new site in the Southeastern U.S. to help fulfill the ongoing increase in AI data center infrastructure demand. As part of this plan, we expect to invest $500 million over the next several years to expand our U.S. footprint."

— Mike Dastoor, CEO

This expansion positions Jabil to capture incremental hyperscaler and AI ecosystem opportunities while reinforcing its competitive advantage in localized, resilient manufacturing.

Operating Margin Roadmap and Capacity Utilization Dynamics

Company-wide capacity utilization remains below normal at 75%, versus the historical 85%-86% range due to geographic mismatches, as discussed during the earnings call. Segmental mix, with dilutive 5G offsetting higher-margin capital equipment and networking, influences Jabil’s enterprise-level profitability trajectory.

"Today, we find ourselves with a little bit of underutilized capacity. Our normal capacity utilization is in the 85-86% range. Today, we're still at the 75% range. Even with the explosive growth that you see in the AI world, underutilized capacity still exists because there's a mismatch in geographies. The AI growth is all in the U.S. while the underutilized capacity is in countries outside of the U.S. So I do expect 20 bps to come back from better utilization, and I'm not suggesting that would happen next year."

— Mike Dastoor, CEO

This utilization shortfall highlights ongoing optimization needs and suggests further margin expansion is contingent on both geographic demand alignment and improved segment mix.

Shareholder Returns and Capital Allocation Flexibility

Jabil executed $339 million in share repurchases during the quarter and is on track to complete its current $1 billion authorization in Q4. The company’s free cash flow for the year is projected to exceed $1.2 billion, supporting continued buybacks and selective M&A.

"Returning 80% of our free cash flow to buybacks, we're committed to that. We do see our current $1 billion share authorization program being completed in Q4 and our typical cadence of new authorizations and continuing that type of policy. We typically announce between July and September. So more to come on that in the coming months."

— Greg Hebard, CFO

This capital allocation approach offers both downside protection and upside optionality as Jabil retains flexibility for small, accretive acquisitions while prioritizing ongoing share repurchases in a high free cash flow regime.

Looking Ahead

Full-year core operating margins are expected at 5.4%. The new U.S. site will not materially impact financials before FY2027, and management plans to share detailed FY2026 guidance, including specific core operating margin, core EPS, and adjusted free cash flow targets, at the September investor briefing. No other explicit multi-year quantitative forecasts or strategic milestones beyond what is given appear in the transcript.

