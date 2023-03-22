Markets
J.P. Morgan To Acquire Aumni; Terms Undisclosed

March 22, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - J.P. Morgan (JPM) said it agreed to acquire Aumni, a provider of investment analytics software to the venture capital industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Aumni will continue to be headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Founded in 2018, Aumni has evaluated more than $600 billion in invested capital across more than 17,000 private companies.

