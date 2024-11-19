J Smart & Co Reports Profit Increase Amid Market Challenges

J Smart & Co (Contractors) (GB:SMJ) has released an update.

J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC reported a significant increase in headline profit to £2.365 million, primarily driven by the revaluation of their property portfolio and successful joint venture sales, despite a drop in underlying profit due to challenges in the private housing market. Their construction activities saw substantial revenue growth, yet were impacted by delays and rising material costs, affecting profitability. The company’s future outlook remains cautious with limited new contract prospects, although ongoing projects in commercial properties show steady rental growth.

