J Smart & Co. Announces Proposed Dividend Plans

J Smart & Co (Contractors) (GB:SMJ) has released an update.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC has announced a proposed dividend of 2.27p per share for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2024. The dividend is contingent on shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on January 16, 2025, with payment scheduled for January 27, 2025. Investors should note key dates, including the ex-dividend date on December 19, 2024, and the record date on December 20, 2024.

