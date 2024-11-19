News & Insights

J Smart & Co. Announces Proposed Dividend Plans

November 19, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

J Smart & Co (Contractors) (GB:SMJ) has released an update.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC has announced a proposed dividend of 2.27p per share for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2024. The dividend is contingent on shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on January 16, 2025, with payment scheduled for January 27, 2025. Investors should note key dates, including the ex-dividend date on December 19, 2024, and the record date on December 20, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

