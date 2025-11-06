Markets

J Sainsbury H1 Profit Rises

November 06, 2025 — 04:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) reported that its first half profit after tax increased to 165 million pounds from 76 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 7.1 pence compared to 3.2 pence. Total underlying operating profit was 506 million pounds, up 6.8%. Underlying earnings per share was 10.2 pence compared to 9.1 pence. Retail underlying operating profit was 504 million pounds, up 0.2%.

For the 28 weeks ended 13 September 2025, underlying group sales - excluding VAT - was 17.58 billion pounds, up 2.8% from prior year. Retail sales - excluding VAT, excluding fuel - was 15.58 billion pounds, up 4.8%.

