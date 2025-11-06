J Sainsbury H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) reported that its first half profit after tax increased to 165 million pounds from 76 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 7.1 pence compared to 3.2 pence. Total underlying operating profit was 506 million pounds, up 6.8%. Underlying earnings per share was 10.2 pence compared to 9.1 pence. Retail underlying operating profit was 504 million pounds, up 0.2%.

For the 28 weeks ended 13 September 2025, underlying group sales - excluding VAT - was 17.58 billion pounds, up 2.8% from prior year. Retail sales - excluding VAT, excluding fuel - was 15.58 billion pounds, up 4.8%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.