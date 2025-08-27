J M Smucker Lifts Cash Flow Outlook

J. M. Smucker(NYSE:SJM) reported fiscal Q1 2026 earnings on August 27, 2025. Results were shaped by mid-20% increases in coffee prices for fiscal 2026, headwinds from increased green coffee tariffs, SKU rationalization in sweet baked snacks, and a $100 million increase in full-year free cash flow guidance for fiscal 2026. Key management commentary addressed volumes, price elasticity, cost savings timelines, and early evidence of brand momentum across multiple segments.

Coffee pricing and tariffs reshape SJM segment outlook

Total coffee segment pricing is now expected to rise by mid-20%, up from the prior 20%, due to new tariffs on green coffee. Historical price elasticity is holding near 0.5 for the coffee portfolio, except for upcoming winter increases, which may see heightened volume impacts according to management.

"Yes, the current outlook for pricing in the coffee segment is going to be in the mid-20s now. That would include additional pricing actions in the early winter associated with the increased tariff rates that we're experiencing on green coffee. And then furthermore, we would likely see an impact of volume in the low to mid-teens. Therefore, having kind of a low to mid-teens overall growth for the segment year over year?"

-- Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer

Escalating green coffee tariffs are eroding potential profit gains from pricing action and maintaining segment margin pressure despite robust brand execution, making tariff policy the primary variable for investor attention this year.

Sweet baked snacks SKU rationalization drives cost efficiency

The company is executing a SKU reduction and bakery closure within the Hostess business, targeting $30 million in annualized cost savings, with $10 million to be realized in Q4 fiscal 2026 and the balance in fiscal 2027. Management confirmed these changes did not affect volumes in Q1 fiscal 2026, with the Donette brand leading portfolio growth and improved profitability in Sweet Baked Snacks expected sequentially through the end of fiscal 2026.

"And as it relates to the SKU rationalization, we won't be through the work of rationalizing those SKUs until the through the second quarter. And we do expect that over time, the remaining portfolio will continue to replace those sales and overall improve profitability in the segment. And then finally, I might just add that although it was in the prepared remarks, I'd love to just emphasize that we are starting to see some green shoots as we are referring to them in terms of things like the convenience channel slightly improving in terms of health and traffic. We've had good share performance at some of our most important traditional retail and mass customers. I mentioned the profit performance. And then just overall, the focus that we're bringing to the portfolio over time will benefit the brand."

-- Mark Smucker, CEO and Chair

Streamlining the product mix is expected to improve profitability in the sweet baked snacks segment and deliver cost savings from SKU rationalization and bakery closure.

SJM raises recurring free cash flow outlook, accelerates deleveraging

Free cash flow guidance was raised by $100 million to $975 million for fiscal 2026, attributed to ongoing annual benefits from the “one big beautiful bill act.” The company plans to use the increased cash for debt reduction, targeting net leverage of 3.0x by the end of fiscal 2027 and providing further balance sheet stability after the Hostess acquisition.

"Yes. We did increase our free cash flow outlook from $875 million to $975 million for the full fiscal year. That increase of a $100 million is largely driven by the benefits coming through the one bit of one big beautiful bill act. And it is not a onetime benefit. It will be an ongoing annual benefit as we move forward into subsequent fiscal years. We plan to use the proceeds or the incremental cash to support our ongoing debt pay down efforts in order to achieve our three times leverage profile by the end of fiscal year '27."

-- Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer

Structural improvement in free cash flow adds durability to the long-term investment thesis, reinforcing the company's ability to fund growth initiatives while supporting accelerated deleveraging goals post major acquisition.

Looking Ahead

Management reiterated full-year EPS guidance at the $9.00 midpoint for fiscal 2026 (non-GAAP). Coffee segment profit is expected to align with the original plan for fiscal 2026 after offsetting a net 25¢ per share tariff cost headwind with favorable elasticity tailwinds. $10 million in SKU rationalization and bakery closure benefits will be realized in Q4 fiscal 2026, with the remaining $20 million in fiscal 2027. Leverage is projected to fall to 3.0x by the end of fiscal 2027 through increased ongoing free cash flow. No explicit update was provided on tariff relief timing for fiscal 2026. Guidance will be revised only if policy changes occur.

