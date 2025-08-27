J. M. Smucker Boosts FY26 Net Sales Growth Outlook - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, consumer goods company J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising annual net sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company still projects adjusted earnings in the range of $8.50 to $9.50 per share.

Net sales growth is now expected at 3 to 5 percent, with comparable net sales growth of approximately 4.5 to 6.5 percent, up from the prior guidance for net sales growth of 2 to 4 percent, with comparable net sales growth of approximately 3.5 to 5.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $9.17 per share on sales growth of 3.11 percent to $9.0 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it continues to operate in a dynamic and evolving external environment, including tariffs and related trade impacts, regulatory and policy changes, ongoing input inflation, and changes in consumer behaviors that impact its fiscal year 2026 outlook.

