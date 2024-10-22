J D Wetherspoon Directors Acquire Shares in Company

J D Wetherspoon (GB:JDW) has released an update.

J D Wetherspoon has announced the acquisition of ordinary shares by its directors and key management figures through its employee partnership shares plan. Directors, including the CEO and Finance Director, purchased shares at a price of 717.96 pence each. This move highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning the interests of its leadership with shareholders.

For further insights into GB:JDW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.