J D Wetherspoon Directors Acquire Shares in Company

October 22, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

J D Wetherspoon (GB:JDW) has released an update.

J D Wetherspoon has announced the acquisition of ordinary shares by its directors and key management figures through its employee partnership shares plan. Directors, including the CEO and Finance Director, purchased shares at a price of 717.96 pence each. This move highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning the interests of its leadership with shareholders.

