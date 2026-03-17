IZRL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (Symbol: IZRL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.43, changing hands as high as $28.95 per share. ARK Israel Innovative Technology shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IZRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IZRL's low point in its 52 week range is $19.3451 per share, with $32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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