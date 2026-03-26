IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for IZEA Worldwide (NasdaqCM:IZEA) has been revised to $7.65 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $6.88 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $7.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.71% from the latest reported closing price of $3.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in IZEA Worldwide. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IZEA is 0.03%, an increase of 57.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 2,170K shares. The put/call ratio of IZEA is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cove Street Capital holds 182K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IZEA by 34.97% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 166K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 139K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IZEA by 32.90% over the last quarter.

ARS Investment Partners holds 107K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

Sei Investments holds 101K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.