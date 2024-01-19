IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Boosts Portfolio in Influencer Marketing

IZEA Worldwide IZEA is expanding its footprint in the influencer marketing industry.



The company’s robust portfolio, acknowledged by industry leaders such as Alphabet GOOGL, positions IZEA as a top choice in the dynamic influencer marketing landscape.



In the third quarter of 2023, Alphabet’s move to integrate Google's Gmail into IZEA Flex underscores IZEA's emphasis on enhancing user experience and facilitating seamless communication between marketers and creators.



Building on this success, IZEA's latest innovation, FormAI Mixers, within the suite of generative AI tools, is reshaping the influencer marketing landscape.

Serving as an innovative addition to FormAI's suite of generative AI tools, these Mixers bridge the realms of creativity and technology.



By allowing seamless collaborative content creation among creators, brands and talent management, FormAI Mixers introduce a paradigm shift in influencer marketing.



The unique feature of sharing custom-trained AI ‘Mixers’ opens new horizons for collaboration, enabling creators to exchange digital likenesses, empowering brands to share product representations and fostering a dynamic ecosystem where visual creativity is boundless.

IZEA’s Strong Portfolio Aids Growth Prospects

The latest move is in sync with IZEA’s dedication to innovation, reshaping the influencer marketing platform through suite generative AI tools.



Further solidifying its position in the influencer marketing landscape, in the third quarter of 2023, IZEA introduced GPT-4 and an AI Video Generation Tool on FormAI within its Creator Marketplace, enhancing content creation capabilities for influencers and brands.



In December, IZEA announced its acquisition of Zuberance, a leading advocate marketing software platform, enhancing its influencer marketing ecosystem with tools for building customer communities and fostering authentic brand advocacy.



Further strengthening its global footprint, IZEA solidified its position in the creator economy with the acquisition of Hoozu, Australia’s foremost influencer marketing company. This move bolsters IZEA's international presence within the dynamic landscape of influencer marketing.



IZEA is boosting the top line by diversifying its offerings in the influencer marketing sector. However, the company is suffering from the loss of major customer decline and the transition to the new Flex platform, impacting SaaS services and the overall financial performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings declined to 21 cents per share, while the projection for 2024 increased by 15 cents, remaining unchanged in the past 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, IZEA Worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



IZEA’s shares have declined 17.9% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 9.2% in the past six months.



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Pinterest PINS and NVIDIA NVDA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PINS and NVDA shares have returned 30.3% and 25.5%, respectively, in the past six months.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Pinterest and NVIDIA are pegged at 35.87% and 13.5%, respectively.

