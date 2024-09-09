IZEA Worldwide Appoints Patrick Venetucci As CEO

(RTTNews) - IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), a provider of influencer marketing technology, said that it appointed Patrick Venetucci as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. He has more than 30 years of experience in the marketing and media industries, as well as extensive M&A expertise.

Most recently, as CEO of MERGE, a private equity-backed firm, he swiftly scaled the business, tripling both revenue and profits. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at Leo Burnett as President of Global Operations, IZEA said.

IZEA's founder and current Chief Executive Officer Ted Murphy, along with President and Chief Operating Officer Ryan Schram, will be stepping down from their respective roles and departing the company.

