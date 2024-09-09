News & Insights

Markets
IZEA

IZEA Worldwide Appoints Patrick Venetucci As CEO

September 09, 2024 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), a provider of influencer marketing technology, said that it appointed Patrick Venetucci as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. He has more than 30 years of experience in the marketing and media industries, as well as extensive M&A expertise.

Most recently, as CEO of MERGE, a private equity-backed firm, he swiftly scaled the business, tripling both revenue and profits. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at Leo Burnett as President of Global Operations, IZEA said.

IZEA's founder and current Chief Executive Officer Ted Murphy, along with President and Chief Operating Officer Ryan Schram, will be stepping down from their respective roles and departing the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IZEA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.