IZEA

IZEA Worldwide Acquires Hoozu

December 03, 2023 — 09:19 pm EST

(RTTNews) - IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) said that it has acquired Hoozu, an influencer marketing company headquartered in Sydney. The company serves a roster of the region's most innovative brands, including Bunnings, Emma Sleep, Super Cheap Auto, and Ryobi.

IZEA noted that the transaction consideration is a mix of cash and stock, with deferred payments tied to KPI performance. Hoozu grew from 2022 to 2023 and was profitable in both years.

IZEA intends to invest resources to fuel additional growth, including the expansion of sales personnel and overall capabilities.

