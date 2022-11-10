IYJ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (Symbol: IYJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.21, changing hands as high as $97.17 per share. iShares U.S. Industrials shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYJ's low point in its 52 week range is $82.74 per share, with $114.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.93.

