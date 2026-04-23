IXUS vs. VXUS: Which International ETF Is the Better Buy for Global Diversification?

Key Points

IXUS charges a marginally higher expense ratio but also offers a slightly higher dividend yield than VXUS.

Both ETFs track broad international markets with nearly identical sector exposures and recent one-year returns.

VXUS holds more than double the number of stocks and has far greater assets under management than IXUS.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) both deliver broad international diversification, but VXUS covers more than 8,700 stocks and commands nearly ten times the assets under management (AUM), while IXUS costs a bit more yet yields slightly higher income.

Both funds are designed to provide exposure to developed and emerging non-U.S. equities, appealing to investors seeking global diversification beyond the U.S. stock market. This comparison looks at their costs, performance, sector makeup, and other key characteristics to help clarify which may be a better fit for investors.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VXUS IXUS Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.05% 0.07% 1-yr return (as of April 21, 2026) 38.3% 38.6% Dividend yield 2.99% 3.18% Beta 0.94 0.95 AUM $582.3 billion $52.0 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

IXUS charges a slightly higher expense ratio than VXUS, though the difference is minimal. IXUS also offers a slightly higher dividend yield.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VXUS IXUS Max drawdown (5 y) -29.44% -30.00% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,503 $1,495

What's inside

IXUS tracks a broad international index with more than 4,000 holdings. The fund is notably diversified, with its largest sector allocations in financial services (23%), technology (17%), and industrials (16%). Top positions include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) at 3.79%, Samsung Electronics Ltd (FRA:SSUN) at 1.66%, and ASML Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) at 1.34%.

VXUS offers similar sector exposures -- financial services, industrials, and technology are the top three -- and its three largest positions are the same as IXUS’ top three. But VXUS’ coverage is even broader, with the fund holding more than twice as many stocks as IXUS.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

For long-term investors looking to add international exposure to a U.S.-heavy portfolio, both IXUS and VXUS make a compelling case -- and frankly, the differences between them are fairly small.

If breadth matters to you, VXUS wins handily. With more than 8,700 holdings compared to IXUS's 4,155, VXUS casts a significantly wider net across global markets. That kind of diversification can be meaningful during volatile stretches, when markets in specific regions move independently of one another. VXUS's much larger asset base also speaks to institutional confidence -- for everyday investors, however, both funds are plenty liquid enough that you're unlikely to notice any difference in bid-ask spreads when buying or selling.

That said, IXUS is no slouch. Its slightly higher dividend yield could make a real difference for income-focused investors over time, especially when reinvested. And the expense ratio gap between the two -- while worth being aware of -- is slim enough that it shouldn't be a dealbreaker in either direction.

What's notable here is how closely aligned these two funds actually are. Their top holdings are nearly identical -- both led by Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung, and ASML -- and their sector weightings mirror each other almost exactly. That similarity underscores a broader truth: for most retail investors, simply owning one broad international ETF and holding it consistently is likely to matter far more than which specific fund you choose. In a market environment where U.S. valuations remain elevated, having meaningful non-U.S. exposure through either of these vehicles is a reasonable, time-tested strategy for building a resilient long-term portfolio.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.