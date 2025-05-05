Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, which added 19,000,000 units, or a 3.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IXUS, in morning trading today Spotify Technology is down about 0.7%, and PDD Holdings is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the MarketDesk Focused US Momentum ETF, which added 160,000 units, for a 38.1% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FMTM, in morning trading today Johnson & Johnson is off about 0.7%, and Philip Morris International is lower by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: IXUS, FMTM: Big ETF Inflows

