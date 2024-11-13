News & Insights

IXUP Ltd. Issues 40 Million Unquoted Options

November 13, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

IXUP Ltd. (AU:IXU) has released an update.

IXUP Ltd. has announced the issuance of 40 million unquoted options set to expire in November 2027, with an exercise price of $0.03. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, signaling potential strategic initiatives by the company. Investors interested in IXUP’s growth prospects should keep an eye on how these options might impact the company’s future financial performance.

