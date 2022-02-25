IXG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Global Financials ETF (Symbol: IXG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.15, changing hands as high as $80.58 per share. iShares Global Financials shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXG's low point in its 52 week range is $70.10 per share, with $86.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.53.

