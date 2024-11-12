IWS Group Holdings to Discuss Interim Results and Dividends

IWS Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:6663) has released an update.

IWS Group Holdings Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss and approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 2024. The board will also consider the potential payment of dividends. Investors eagerly await the outcomes of this meeting as it could influence stock performance.

