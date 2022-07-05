Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, where 10,450,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWR, in morning trading today Synopsys is down about 0.8%, and Phillips 66 is lower by about 4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the OBOR ETF, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IWR, OBOR: Big ETF Outflows

