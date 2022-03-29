IWR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.69, changing hands as high as $79.87 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWR's low point in its 52 week range is $71.12 per share, with $85.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.94.

