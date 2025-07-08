Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP), where 19,600,000 units were destroyed, or a 12.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWP, in morning trading today Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) is up about 0.8%, and Howmet Aerospace (HWM) is lower by about 2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the PLTZ ETF (PLTZ), which lost 200,000 of its units, representing a 36.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IWP, PLTZ: Big ETF Outflows

