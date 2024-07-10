IWP, CRIT: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, where 30,550,000 units were destroyed, or a 19.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWP, in morning trading today Palantir Technologies is up about 0.7%, and Dexcom is lower by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the CRIT ETF, which lost 130,000 of its units, representing a 32.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

