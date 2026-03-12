IWN vs. VBR: Which Small-Cap Value ETF Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

IWN has delivered a stronger one-year return but carries a higher expense ratio than VBR.

VBR is more concentrated in industrials, while IWN leans more heavily into financial services and real estate.

IWN holds significantly more stocks, but has experienced a slightly deeper maximum drawdown over five years.

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VBR) stands out for its ultra-low cost and larger assets under management (AUM), while the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IWN) has offered higher recent returns, holds a broader basket of stocks, and tilts more toward financials and real estate.

Both funds target U.S. small-cap value stocks, but they differ in index construction, sector exposure, and cost. This comparison examines risk, performance, and portfolio makeup to help investors decide which may better suit specific small-cap value objectives.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VBR IWN Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.05% 0.24% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-11) 20.3% 28.2% Dividend yield 1.8% 1.6% Beta 1.10 1.18 AUM $64.2 billion $12.9 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VBR is notably more affordable, charging just 0.05% annually versus IWN’s 0.24%, and also offers a slightly higher dividend yield at 1.8% compared to IWN’s 1.6%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VBR IWN Max drawdown (5 y) -24.19% -26.70% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,279 $1,250

What's inside

IWN holds a broad portfolio of more than 1,400 U.S. small-cap value stocks, with a sector tilt toward financial services (24%), industrials (11%), and real estate (11%). The fund’s largest positions — Echostar Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SATS), Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), and TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI)—each make up less than 1.1% of assets, reflecting a highly diversified approach. With over 25 years of history, IWN is among the oldest small-cap value ETFs.

VBR, by contrast, is more concentrated in industrials (19%), financial services (18%), and consumer cyclicals (13%). Its top holdings — Sandisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK), EMCOR Group Inc (NYSE:EME), and NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)— also each account for less than 1% of assets, but the fund overall holds fewer stocks (845).

What this means for investors

Choosing between IWN and VBR ultimately comes down to what you value more: cost efficiency or breadth of diversification.

VBR's tiny 0.05% expense ratio is hard to argue with—over time, lower fees compound meaningfully in your favor, and Vanguard's reputation for cost discipline is a big plus for buy-and-hold investors. Throw in a slightly higher dividend yield, and this is probably the easy choice for most investors.

IWN, on the other hand, tracks the Russell 2000 Value Index—one of the most widely followed small-cap benchmarks. IWN’s broad coverage of more than 1,400 stocks versus VBR's 845 or so means more exposure to the long tail of small caps. IWN’s relatively larger exposure to financials and real estate might also be attractive for investors who believe those sectors have room to run.

Both ETFs offer a relatively low-cost, passive way to get small-cap value exposure—a market segment that has historically rewarded patient investors over long time horizons, even if it comes with more volatility than large-cap funds. The decision to own one of these funds over the other depends on your priorities. If minimizing costs is most important, VBR wins. If you want even wider diversification, slightly different sector exposure, and are comfortable with a slightly higher fee, IWN could be a better fit.

As always, make sure any ETF fits within your broader asset allocation before pulling the trigger. Small-cap value can be a rewarding slice of a diversified portfolio—but it works best as part of a bigger picture, not as a standalone bet.

Andy Gould has positions in EMCOR Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EMCOR Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

