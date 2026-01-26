IWM vs. QQQ: The Small-Cap Star ETF Against the Large Growth Fund

Key Points

IWM holds nearly 2,000 small-cap U.S. stocks and skews toward the financial and industrial sectors, while QQQ is heavily tech-focused.

IWM's expense ratio is similar to QQQ's, but IWM's dividend yield is more than twice as high.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Both the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEMKT:IWM) are staples for U.S. equity exposure, but they serve distinct roles. QQQ tracks the NASDAQ-100, which is dominated by large technology companies, while IWM tracks the Russell 2000, a broad index of small-cap U.S. stocks. This comparison looks at their costs, returns, risk profiles, portfolio composition, and other key traits to help investors decide which may better fit their goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric QQQ IWM Issuer Invesco IShares Expense ratio 0.2% 0.19% 1-yr return (as of Jan. 25, 2026) 17.16% 16% Dividend yield 0.45% 0.96% AUM $406.2 billion $78.41 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months as of Jan. 22, 2026.

Both IWM and QQQ have similar expense ratios and returns within the past 12 months, while IWM’s dividend yield is substantially higher.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric QQQ IWM Max drawdown (5 y) (35.12%) (31.91%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,892 $1,256

What's inside

Designed to track the Russell 2000, IWM holds 1956 small-cap U.S. stocks, making it one of the broadest diversification plays among domestic equity ETFs. Its largest sector weights are financials, industrials, and healthcare. Top holdings include Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE), Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO), and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). No stock in the fund carries more than a 1% weight, providing a balanced approach to small-cap stocks.

QQQ, in contrast, is highly concentrated in technology with its top holdings including NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple(NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft(NASDAQ:MSFT). This concentrated profile means QQQ’s returns are closely tied to the performance of a handful of mega-cap technology companies.

What this means for investors

Investors should be aware of the volatility that each ETF carries. Small-cap stocks are more prone to large price swings because companies may either generate abnormal funds/revenue that can spike returns, or lose more money during economic uncertainty, which can drop prices. Thus, with IWM’s portfolio full of small-cap companies, the ETF’s price can fluctuate dramatically at times.

With QQQ, a heavy reliance on tech stocks can backfire if the sector experiences a market downturn. Also, with the top three companies in the fund’s holdings having substantially more weight, if one of those companies experiences a catastrophic event, investors may very well see that reflected within the fund’s performance.

It should also be noted that because QQQ tracks the Nasdaq, it’s limited to around 100 stocks and to those listed on the NASDAQ. IWM, on the other hand, includes stocks listed on all top U.S. exchanges. Regardless, QQQ is one of the best ETFs for tech exposure, but for a more balanced investment, IWM is a better option.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Adé Hennis has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bloom Energy, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.