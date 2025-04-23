And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the TappAlpha SPY Growth and Daily Income ETF, which lost 560,000 of its units, representing a 34.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of TSPY, in morning trading today SPDR SP 500 is up about 3.2%.
VIDEO: IWM, TSPY: Big ETF Outflows
