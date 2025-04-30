And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the TCW Transform Supply Chain ETF, which lost 90,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SUPP, in morning trading today Waste Connections is down about 0.7%, and Transdigm Group is lower by about 0.9%.
VIDEO: IWM, SUPP: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.