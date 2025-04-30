Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, where 11,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today Sprouts Farmers Market is off about 2.5%, and Insmed is lower by about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the TCW Transform Supply Chain ETF, which lost 90,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SUPP, in morning trading today Waste Connections is down about 0.7%, and Transdigm Group is lower by about 0.9%.

VIDEO: IWM, SUPP: Big ETF Outflows

