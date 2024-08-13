IWM and IJR: 2 iShares ETFs with Growth Potential, According to Analysts

iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are managed by BlackRock (BLK), one of the world’s largest asset management firms. They offer investors several investment options that track various market indexes, sectors, or asset classes. Today, we have focused on two iShares ETFs – (IWM) and (IJR) – with more than 15% upside potential projected by analysts over the next twelve months.

Let’s take a look at what Wall Street thinks about these two ETFs.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

The IWM ETF allows investors to gain exposure to small-cap US companies. It tracks the Russell 2000 Index, which represents the bottom 2000 companies in the U.S. equity market by market capitalization.

It has $63.98 billion in assets under management (AUM), with the top 10 holdings contributing 3.48% of the portfolio. Meanwhile, the low expense ratio of 0.19% is encouraging. The IWM ETF has generated a return of about 6% over the past six months.

On TipRanks, the IWM ETF has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on the consensus ratings on 1,969 stocks held in the ETF. Of the stocks held, 1,273 have Buys, 647 have a Hold rating, and 49 have a Sell. The analysts’ average price target on the IWM ETF of $261.78 implies a 27.95% upside potential from the current levels.

iShares Core S&P Small Cap ETF (IJR)

The IJR ETF is suitable for investors seeking exposure to the small-cap U.S. market. It tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which represents small-cap stocks.

IJR has $82 billion in AUM, with its top 10 holdings contributing 7.25% of the portfolio. Notably, its expense ratio stands at 0.06%, making it a cost-effective option. Interestingly, the IJR ETF has gained 5.3% in the past six months.

On TipRanks, IJR has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Of the 605 stocks held, 359 have Buys, 217 have a Hold rating, and 29 have a Sell rating. The analysts’ average price target on the IJR ETF of $128.63 implies an 18.29% upside potential from the current levels.

Concluding Thoughts

iShares ETFs help reduce investment risk by providing exposure to a basket of securities. Investors looking for ETF recommendations could consider IWM and IJR due to their solid upside potential expected by analysts and low expense ratios.

