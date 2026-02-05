IVZ or CG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Financial - Investment Management stocks are likely familiar with Invesco (IVZ) and Carlyle Group (CG). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Invesco and Carlyle Group are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that IVZ has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

IVZ currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.07, while CG has a forward P/E of 12.56. We also note that IVZ has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04.

Another notable valuation metric for IVZ is its P/B ratio of 0.92. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CG has a P/B of 3.09.

Based on these metrics and many more, IVZ holds a Value grade of A, while CG has a Value grade of C.

IVZ stands above CG thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that IVZ is the superior value option right now.

