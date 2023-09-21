Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, which added 10,150,000 units, or a 1.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Apple is trading flat, and Microsoft is relatively unchanged.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the XHYE ETF, which added 150,000 units, for a 37.3% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IVV, XHYE: Big ETF Inflows

