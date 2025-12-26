Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, which added 126,050,000 units, or a 12.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 1.5%, and Apple is up by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TXXS ETF, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IVV, TXXS: Big ETF Inflows

