Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, where 12,750,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.2%, and Nvidia is up by about 3.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF, which lost 40,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SPMV, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.2%, and Mondelez International is up by about 1.1%.

VIDEO: IVV, SPMV: Big ETF Outflows

