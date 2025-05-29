And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF, which lost 40,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SPMV, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.2%, and Mondelez International is up by about 1.1%.
VIDEO: IVV, SPMV: Big ETF Outflows
