Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, which added 12,400,000 units, or a 1.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Apple is down about 3.4%, and Microsoft is lower by about 2.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X SHARES, which added 1,650,000 units, for a 38.2% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IVV, SOXS: Big ETF Inflows

